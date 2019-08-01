|
OLEAN - James A. Healy, 100, formerly of North 24th Street, passed away Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center of Olean, where he had resided since 2013.
Born Jan. 26, 1919, in Humphrey, he was a son of Francis V. and Loretta F. Conlan Healy. On Feb. 7, 1948, at St. Elizabeth's Church in Smethport, Pa., he married Anne Scanlan, who predeceased him Aug. 23, 2002.
Mr. Healy attended school in Humphrey and Great Valley. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in Alaska building and maintaining airport runways.
He worked as a line inspector, repairman and telegrapher for the Buckeye Division of Standard Oil Co., retiring in 1984 after 44 years.
He was a past member of both the Allegany American Legion and the VFW in Franklinville.
He loved animals, was good to his family and all children, and was a great neighbor.
Surviving are four sons, James (Colleen Kloster) Healy of Boston, Mass., Donald (Pam) Healy of Conway, Ark., Francis Healy of Little Valley and Thomas Healy of Jamestown; two daughters, Mary (Ron) Holton of Lewisburg, Tenn., and Leona Seastrum of Jamestown; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by one brother, Donald Healy; and two sisters, Mildred Lounsbury Smith and Minnie Healy.
Per Mr. Healy's request, there will be no public visitation. Private funeral services will be held at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Entombment will follow at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, preceded with the flag presentation by the Allegany American Legion.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Genesis House, 107 S. Barry St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 1, 2019