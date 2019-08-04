|
LEWES, Del. - James Anthony Maguire, 73, died unexpectedly Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at his home.
Born Oct. 22, 1945, in the Bronx, N.Y., he was a son of the late James E. Jr. and Phyllis M. McCarthy Maguire.
On June 7, 1969, at the Post Chapel in Fort Myer, Va., he married Joan Elizabeth Cate, who survives.
Maguire graduated from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y., SUNY Maritime College at Fort Schuyler, N.Y. with a degree in Marine Engineering in 1967 and earned an MBA from Western New England College in 1973. He also earned a USCG Merchant Marine License.
Jim was employed as a marine engineer with Mobil Oil Corporation, and as a senior development engineer with Pratt & Whitney. In 1976, he began a 34-year career with Dresser-Rand in Olean, N.Y., before retiring in 2010.
Jim cherished spending time with his family and travelling. He was an avid sailor and always enjoyed being on or near the water, be it the Atlantic Ocean or Cuba (N.Y.) Lake. He was a diehard fan of the Yankees and Giants, as well as St. Bonaventure basketball. Jim believed in being active in his community and church. He served on boards of directors with various organizations, including Archbishop Walsh Academy.
In retirement, Jim and Joan enjoyed travelling and visiting with their grandchildren. Jim volunteered his time as a tour guide with the Lewes Historical Society on the Lightship Overfalls, a national historic landmark. He also volunteered with VITA as a tax preparer.
Surviving besides his loving wife of 50 years, Joan, are six children, Craig (Diana) Maguire of Allegany, N.Y., Brian (Lorna) Maguire of New Hope, Pa., Matthew (Ana) Maguire of West Springfield, Mass., Susan (Jon) Rossman of Cherry Hill, N.J., Molly (Clarence Ezell) Maguire of Drexel Hill, Pa. and Michael Maguire of Reading, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Travis and Andrew Maguire of Allegany, Ciara and Christopher of New Hope, Pa., Laila and Brody Rossman of Cherry Hill and Caden, Hunter and Arlo Ezell of Drexel Hill; one brother, Peter (Barbara) Maguire of East Brunswick, N.J.; a brother-in-law, Charles I. Cate of Lewes; a brother-in-law, Louis (Cathy) Cate of Alexandria, Va.; a sister-in-law, Mary (Charles) Carrol of Tucson, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Cate.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, DE 19958, where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 6, 2019) at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, N.Y.
Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
Memorials may be made to Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760; St. Jude the Apostle Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, DE 19958; or Olean YMCA, 1101 Wayne St., Olean, NY.
