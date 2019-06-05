OCALA, Fla. - James Calvin Schreckengost Sr., formerly of Allegany, N.Y., died May 23, 2019, at Legacy House hospice in Ocala, following a lengthy illness.



Born March 18, 1936, he was the son of Kenneth and Geraldine Schreckengost. On Feb. 6, 1965, he married Patricia Dye at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Olean, N.Y.



Jim graduated from Olean High School in 1953 and was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati. He was an avid fan of the UC Bearcats and Bonnies basketball.



Jim truly enjoyed his 43-year career with Dresser-Rand. He was a mechanical engineer and traveled the world. He retired in 2000 after working his final year in Houston, Texas.



Jim was a member of Christ the King Anglican Church in Ocala. He was previously a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Olean, where he was a vestryman, junior warden and senior warden.



Jim is survived by his wife, Pat of Ocala; son, James Jr. (Leigh) of Columbia, N.C.; daughter, Jill (Robert) Sherman of Fruitland Park, Fla.; son, Jeffrey (Lisa) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; grandchildren, William Schreckengost and Gregory and Molly Sherman; sister, Delores (the late James) Cross of Cuba, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Margery (Robert) MacKendrick of Milford, Ct.; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.



Please send memorial contributions to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 446, 109 S. Barry St., Olean, NY 14760.