James D. "Jimmy" Norton
1952 - 2020
ARCADE - James Dale Norton, known lovingly as "Jimmy," entered into rest Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020).

Jimmy was born Feb. 6, 1952, to his parents Elon "Yank" and Doris Norton. For many years Jimmy was cared for by his Aunt Luella "Bubby" and Uncle Dick Waldron.

Jimmy enjoyed traveling through the Arcade Village delivering good cheer to friends and neighbors. Often he toted his wagon in good weather and his sled during winter, sharing his indomitable smile and tokens of his friendship. Jimmy enjoyed visiting at the local restaurants and was quick to order his "double-double," either hot or ice cold. One of his treasured pastimes was to ride the Arcade and Attica Railroad. The rumble of the wheels and the sound of the train's whistle brought true joy to his countenance.

For over 30 years Jimmy worked in the sheltered workshop of Sub-Con. In his spare time Jimmy was a collector of key chains and 45 records, which he kept in immaculate order in his backyard shed on North Street.

These last few years Jimmy has been under the exceptional care of the ReHabilitation Center of Olean. Most recently he was a resident under the loving attention of the West Fall Road House staff, for which the family is extremely thankful.

Jimmy is survived by his siblings, Donald, Karen and Ronald; his guardian, Aunt Josephine (late Roy) Tullar; and many cousins and friends.

Calling hours for Jimmy will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 9, 2020) at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home in Arcade. A graveside memorial service will be held Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) at the Arcade Rural Cemetery, Arcade.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arcade and Attica Railroad or the charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
AUG
10
Graveside service
Arcade Rural Cemetery, Arcade
Funeral services provided by
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY 14009
(585) 492-2890
