James Dean Scott

James Dean Scott Obituary
BELFAST - James Dean Scott, 89, of GLF Road, passed away suddenly on Feb. 6, 2020, at home.

The family observed a private service on Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 101 West Ave., in Angelica, with pastor Craig Buelow, officiating. Burial was in Until the Day Dawn Cemetery, in Angelica.

To send a remembrance please visit brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family was assisted by director, Chester A. Gosper IV.

Memorial donations may be directed to SPCA Serving Allegany County, PO Box 181, Belmont NY 14813 or at spcaallegany.org.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
