|
|
JIMERSONTOWN - Mr. James "Jimmy" E. Buffalo, 44, of Old Route 17, Jimersontown, died Friday (April 24, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a short illness.
Born Oct. 16, 1975, in Olean, he was the son of Cathy and Kim Redeye of Salamanca.
Mr. Buffalo was a member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Turtle Clan.
He had been employed with the Seneca Nation of Indians throughout his life.
Jimmy loved being with his family, especially his nieces and nephews, and his dogs Chopper and Gaiyowah.
Surviving besides his moms are three sisters, Danette Buffalo, Sonny Buffalo and Cassie (Larry) Ballard, all of Salamanca; a brother, Edward (Carli) Buffalo of Coldspring; four nieces, Lindzy and Darelyn Buffalo, both of Salamanca, Graci Dee Buffalo of Coldspring and Erika Ballard of Salamanca; six nephews, Derek and Creedence Redeye, both of Salamanca, Caiden and Moagi Buffalo both of Coldspring, Daryl Buffalo of Salamanca and Michael Ballard of Salamanca; aunts, Maureen Redeye of Salamanca and Marlene Crouse of Coldspring; uncles, Martin (Joyce) Crouse and Curtis "Otto" (Sally) Watt, both of Salamanca; many cousins.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, LaVerne and Corinne Dowdy Redeye' and his aunt, Amy (Richard) Redeye Harrison.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held by the family.
Burial will be in Hillside Haven Cemetery, Steamburg.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 27, 2020