OLEAN - James E. Clark, 92, of 679 Garden Ave., passed away Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) at home, surrounded by his loving wife and family, following an illness.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday (March 7, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time funeral and committal services will be held. The Rev. Bruce Taylor, pastor of Abundant Life Ministries, will officiate. Members of the Allegany America Legion Charles Harbel Post 892 Ritual Team will offer full military honor's. Burial will be in the Mt. View Cemetery Veterans Field of Honor.
A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 2, 2020