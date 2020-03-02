Home

Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
James E. Clark

James E. Clark Obituary
OLEAN - James E. Clark, 92, of 679 Garden Ave., passed away Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) at home, surrounded by his loving wife and family, following an illness.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday (March 7, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time funeral and committal services will be held. The Rev. Bruce Taylor, pastor of Abundant Life Ministries, will officiate. Members of the Allegany America Legion Charles Harbel Post 892 Ritual Team will offer full military honor's. Burial will be in the Mt. View Cemetery Veterans Field of Honor.

A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
