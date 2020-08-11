OLEAN - James E. "Jim" Finch Sr., of 1102 W. Henley St., went home to Jesus Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Jim was born Oct. 5, 1942, in Olean, and was a son of Richard W. and Vivian Boser Finch. On Feb. 12, 1964, he married his wife of almost 57 years, Gloria J. Grossman, who survives. Jim was a life-long resident of Olean.
Jim worked as a cook for St. Bonaventure University for eight years before going to work as a Cattaraugus County Sheriff Deputy for 18 years and 21 years for the City of Olean DPW, where he was a street/sewer/sanitation supervisor for 18 years. He also worked as a Little Valley police officer for 18 years.
Throughout Jim's life he had multiple other jobs, including being a manager at Mr. Pizza as well as the Price Cutter. He was also self-employed for about four years, and he also served as an alderman for Ward 5 in the City of Olean for a number of years. Jim held multiple careers to ensure a wonderful life for his family and his wife. Together they planned and experienced world travel to wonderful tropical beaches and of course, great food. Anyone who was blessed to know Jim would tell you strongly, "The world just doesn't have many like this man."
Jim was a lifetime member of the Allegany Fire Department, a board member at Mount View Cemetery and past board member of many incredible organizations. From the founding of neighborhood watch in Olean, to Rebuilding Together to being on the City of Olean Common Council, Jim touched many people and was fondly known as "Jughead."
Jim blessed the community with his, "let's not just talk about it, let's do it" style. Jim formed many layers of collaboration amongst the local municipalities with his leadership, when the goal was to just work together and wow, he did just that! His humor, his collaboration, his fatherly leadership and his ability to be strong is something his legacy will hold strong to.
Jim's love for the front porch, seeing all those people in "HIS" community, was a much loved time of his. In the winter he continued to shine strong as his wood workshop was nothing short of a mixture of Santa's Secret Shop and family value building for his kids' and grandkids' homes and the community.
Jim and his wife, Gloria Grossman, celebrated 56 years of marriage on Feb. 12, 2020. Together, they led an amazing family life with three children, Tammy (Bob) Gardiner, Tracey (Steve) Crabb and Jim (Jeanne) Finch Jr.; six grandchildren, Eric Pitts, Sarah (Gardiner) Baldwin, James Pitts, Lisa (Gardiner) Snyder, Tiffaney Pitts and Maeve Finch; several great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jerry (Mary) Finch and William (Mary Jane) Finch.
Jim joins his parents, Vivian Boser Finch and Richard Wesley Finch; his brothers, Ronald, Dale and David; and sister, Judy Finch.
A community "Tribute on the Porch" is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday (Aug. 14, 2020). We ask that you walk by, drive by, stop and talk from the yard to let the family know your thoughts on this great man. This legend will go on as his legacy is built by the man many of us call dad!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department Youth Programs, 303 Court St., Little Valley, NY 14755.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
