OLEAN - James E. "Skeeter" Weitzel, of 1833 West Franklin St., passed away Monday (June 15, 2020), surrounded by his loving wife and family.
James was born Aug. 19, 1947, in Olean, and was the son of Walter A. and Dorothy Marie Hoffmire Weitzel. On Nov. 27, 1970, in Allegany, he married his wife of 49 years, Sherril L. Hall, who survives.
James attended Olean High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. from Feb. 1, 1967 to Feb. 10, 1970, where he received the Purple Heart and the Naval Achievement Combat V Medal.
James worked as a truck driver for Sanzo Beverage for 34 years, until his retirement in 2004. He was formerly a member of the Cuba American Legion and the Teamsters Union.
James enjoyed hunting, deep sea fishing and woodworking. He was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres. James was known as "Skeeter" to his family and friends since the day he was born.
Along with his loving wife, Sherril, James is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Bob) Carey of Olean and Erin (David) Geldard of Holland; five grandchildren, Bridgette and Brian Carey, and Stella, Molly and Alexzander Geldard; two brothers, Thomas (Joann) Weitzel of Shinglehouse, Pa. and Frank "Rocky" (Theresa) Weitzel of Olean; and numerous nieces and nephews.
James was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Linda L. Weitzel in 2008; and a son, Scott P. Weitzel on June 18, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held beginning with a gathering for immediate family and close friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday (June 19, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892 Ritual Team.
Please use precautions including using a mask during your visit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County Veteran's Van, C/O the Cattaraugus County Department of Veteran's Affairs, 1 Leo Moss Drive, Suite 6510, Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.