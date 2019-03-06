BELFAST - James E. "Taxi" Wroblewski, 75, of 32 Sherman St., passed away unexpectedly Saturday (March 2, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital.
Born Sept. 30, 1943, in Buffalo, he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Wroblewski.
Taxi, as he was known, grew up in Buffalo. He graduated from a Buffalo High School.
For many years he drove truck and taxicab in the city of Buffalo. He came to the Belfast area for a few years before moving here in 2011.
He enjoyed his Pabst Blue Ribbon beer at the Belfast Hotel. Also he loved his dog, Chelsea, and enjoyed spending time with his friends and neighbors.
Taxi is survived by several children, grandchildren and close friends, including Amanda Outman of Rushford, Joan Tyler of Belfast, Jackie Cobb of Oramel and Dean Michael Michael of Belfast.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (March 9, 2019) at St. Patrick's Church in Belfast. The Rev. Dennis Mancuso, pastor, will be celebrant.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home in Belfast.
Memorials may be made to the Allegany County SPCA in Belmont.
