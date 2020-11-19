1/
James Earl "Jim" Travis
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - James "Jim" Earl Travis, 63, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away at home on Sept. 23, 2020.

He entered this world on June 28, 1957, in Olean, N.Y., to Alvaretta Lewis and Edward Travis.

During his time here on earth Jim, attended Portville Central School and graduated in 1976. He was employed by Acme Electric in Cuba, N.Y., for over 20 years, from which he retired.

Jim loved his two sons and grandchildren dearly. He was so proud of them all and liked seeing them happy. Jim enjoyed upbeat environments, good food and great friends.

His favorite pastimes included playing cards, going to bingo, lottery scratch-offs and the slots at the casino.

Jim was honored to serve in any area that he could help people in need. He once stated the best thing he ever did was help serve meals at the Harvest Field Ministries Soup Kitchen in Olean.

He is survived by his two sons, Michael (Traci) Travis of Eagle Pass, Texas and Eric (Amanda) Travis of Little Genesee, N.Y.; a sister, Nancy Melchert of the North Pole, Alaska; brother, Douglas Travis Sr. of Cuba, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Gabriel Urbano of Yuma, Ariz., Justyn, Riley and Jaidyn Travis of Eagle Pass, and Brooke and Alexis Jereb of Little Genesee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim is predeceased by his father, Edward Travis; and his mother, Alvaretta Lewis LaPierre.

Per Jim's request, there will be no funeral services. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later time.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
