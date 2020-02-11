|
BRADENTON, Fla. - James "Jim" Edward Barillo Sr., a devoted and charismatic husband, father, grandfather and brother, died peacefully Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) in Bradenton, at the age of 81.
Jim was born on June 22, 1938, in Hornell, N.Y., graduating from Hornell High School in 1957, and attending Alfred (N.Y.) State University. He married Judy, his high school sweetheart, in 1962, and the couple recently celebrated their 57-year anniversary in September 2019.
After playing professional baseball for the Chicago White Sox organization as a talented second baseman, Jim became a PGA golf professional. He worked as a PGA pro for some 50 years, serving as head golf professional at numerous clubs throughout Western New York, including Bartlett Country Club, Olean, N.Y.; Penfield Country Club, Penfield, N.Y.; and most recently, Birch Run Country Club, Allegany, N.Y., which he owned and ran with Judy for more than 20 years, making countless friends and helping grow the game in the region.
Jim was a sought-after expert in golf swing instruction, a skill and passion he used in teaching the game to thousands of people young and old. He earned the honor of "Top 400 Instructors in America" from Golf Digest and was named "Teacher of the Year" by the Western New York PGA Section in 1992 and 2004, as well as its "Junior Golf Leader" in 1997. He was recently admitted into the PGA of America's "Half Century Club" - bestowed to an elite group of members who have served the PGA with honor and pride for 50 years!
A lifelong teacher and New York Yankees fan, Jim enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family whom he treasured, especially his nine grandchildren, as well as his many friends in both New York state and Florida. His warm smile and unlimited generosity for helping others were known everywhere he traveled, leaving a lasting impression on all he knew.
Jim is survived by wife, Judith Anne "Judy;" daughters, Michele McGillivray of Del Mar, Calif. and Mary Jo Dunn of Palm Beach Gardens; son, James Jr. of Pittsford, N.Y.; brother, Michael of The Villages; and sister, Mary Ellen Nisbet of Hornell.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael Mark and Ellen Donnelly; and his brother, Joseph William of Hornell.
A public viewing will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) at Brown and Sons Funeral Home in Bradenton, 5624 26 St. W. A funeral mass is scheduled for Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) at Holy Cross Church in Palmetto, with a luncheon to follow at Terra Ceia Country Club. A celebration of life mass and accompanying event is also being planned for this spring in Olean.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude's Hospital at stjude.org.
Condolences may be made at brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 11, 2020