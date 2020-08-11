BELMONT - James Edward Euken, 74, of Belmont, passed away Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) in his home, following a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.
Memorials may be made to the Pioneer Oil and Gas Museum of Bolivar; the Belmont Library and Historical Society; the Belmont Fire Department; Amity Rescue Squad; or a charity of the donor's choice
