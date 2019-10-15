|
|
BELMONT - James F. Feldbauer, 89, formerly of 7 Martin St., passed away Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) at Wellsville Manor Care Center, with family at his side.
He was born Jan. 11, 1930, in Angelica, the son of the late Harry and Viola Graham Feldbauer. On Oct. 13, 1951, in Angelica, he married Josephine Maureen Sullivan, who predeceased him on June 18, 1969. On July 25, 1970, in Belmont, he married Carolyn Mae Murray, who predeceased him on Feb. 8, 2010.
Jim graduated from Buffalo State Teachers College, in June of 1952, and from St. Bonaventure University with a master of science degree in education, in 1961. He taught industrial arts, in Bolivar, from 1952 to 1959. He was the superintendent of schools, in Woodhull, from 1959 to 1962; Bradford, from 1962 to 1963, and Belmont Central, from 1963 to 1985. Jim's "second career" was director of physical plant, at Alfred University, from 1988 to 1993. Jim was also the former director of the Bolivar swimming pool and Summer Recreation Program.
He was a member of the E.P.T., a fraternity at Buffalo State; the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department; the Belmont Rotary Club; and the village of Belmont and town of Amity GOP Club.
His father, Harry, was a blacksmith on the Shawmut Railroad. Jim had a true passion for the history of the Pittsburgh Shawmut & Northern, and was an active member in the historical group. He and his brother, Bob, enjoyed helping to restore the engine, car and caboose, that are displayed at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. Jim spent the last few years traveling, to spend time with his children, and the last two years he enjoyed his stay at Manor Hills, in Wellsville.
Jim is survived by his children, Michael Feldbauer (Greg Shelley) of Belmont, Mark (Lorie) Feldbauer of Phoenix, Ariz., Martin "Tiger" (Mary) Feldbauer of Ulysses, Pa., Mary Jo (Jim) McNinch of Belmont, Kate Handy (John Nicholas) of Ithaca and Jim (Stephanie) Feldbauer of Stamford; a brother, Harry (Skip) Feldbauer of Salamanca; his grandchildren, Brandon, Casey (Brandon Kulp), Kimmy, Loran, Matthew, Olivia and Grace; two great-grandsons, Kache and Owen; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Matthew John Feldbauer; two brothers, Bob (Doris) Feldbauer and Jerome Feldbauer; and a sister, Frances (Lester) Hurd.
Friends are invited to call from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) and from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday (Oct. 18, 2019) at the J.W.Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., 17 Schuyler St., in Belmont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday (Oct. 18, 2019) in Holy Family Church, in Belmont. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, in Friendship.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the F.M. Strait Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o of Genesee Valley Central School, or to the William F. Farnsworth Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o The Allegany County Area Foundation.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 15, 2019