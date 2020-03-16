|
COUDERSPORT, Pa. - James G. "Jim" Neefe, 90, a lifelong resident of Coudersport, passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday (March 15, 2020) after a long illness.
Born on Thursday, Oct. 24, 1929, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Richard C. and Irene M. Seeger Neefe. On Oct. 25, 1952, in Kane, he married Charlotte A. Prindle, who survives.
Jim graduated from Coudersport High School and attended Lincoln School of Welding in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served on the USS Beatty, from 1949 to 1951.
He was employed by PENNDOT, as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator, and retired from Dresser Rand, in Olean, retiring after 25 years of service.
Jim enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, watching sports, and working outside on his home and yard. He was a talented artist.
Surviving besides his wife are three children, Steven J. (Theresa Cline) Neefe of Coudersport and twins, James A. (Julie A. Herzog) Neefe of Boiling Springs and Julie A. (Ronn) Page of Auburn, Indiana; three grandsons, Steven Neefe of Coudersport, Marshall Neefe of Newville and Cody Neefe of Boiling Springs; four great-grandsons; Branden, Jorden, Hayden and Oliver; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by four brothers, Charles, Dick, Kenny and Cecil; and two sisters, Charlotte and Phyllis.
Private burial services will be held in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Coudersport with the Rev. Scott Ogden, pastor of Park United Methodist Church, Coudersport, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cole Memorial Home Health and Hospice, 102-108 S. Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
Jim entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Jim, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 16, 2020