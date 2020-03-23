|
OLEAN - James H. Terrien, 87, of 1328 Brook St., passed away Thursday (March 19, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a long illness.
Born Feb. 4, 1933, in Pontiac, Mich., he was the son of Clarence Noah Terrien and Louise M. Upchurch Terrien (later Louise Doan). He was a husband to Beverly Twitty-Terrien, who survives.
Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Korean War.
He lived in California for a number of years, then returned to the Michigan area. He moved to Olean, where he worked for Stroehmann's Bakery, until his retirement. During retirement, he worked as a courier for the Cattaraugus County Bank.
He was a person who enjoyed the company of others, and truly enjoyed working several years, as a greeter at Walmart, to the age of 81.
Jim loved to drive, collect caps and sing. He had a great baritone voice, and sang in quartets with the Barbershoppers, in both the Olean and Salamanca chapters.
He also was a knowledgeable amateur boxing trainer, having coached many young talented men over the years, as well as having enhanced the prominence of the sport, in Southwestern New York.
Surviving besides his wife Beverly, are six children, James (Patricia) Downer of Michigan, Barbara Sellers of Washington, Douglas (Gwen) Terrien of Washington, Elizabeth (Jason) Jablonski of Illinois, John (Tina) Terrien of Illinois and Noah (Mari Lou) Gillman of Carrollton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two step-children, Craig (Tamara) Twitty of Maryland and Yolanda (James) Owens of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sons, James H. Terrien Jr. and Edward Terrien; a sister, Norma Marlin; and a stepbrother, John Doan.
Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, a memorial service is being postponed until a later date, and will be announced at the appropriate time.
Memorials if desired, may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 23, 2020