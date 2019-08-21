|
OLEAN - James J. Sirianni Sr., a resident of the Bradford Manor, and formerly of Indiana Avenue, Olean, passed away peacefully, Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Born July 29, 1926, in Olean, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Cecelia Pascuzzi Sirianni. On June 23, 1951, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, he married the former Mary Ann Quinn, who survives. St. Mary's and their Catholic faith was paramount to the couple. They would attend mass daily throughout most of their retirement.
Jim was a graduate of Olean High School, and Westbrook Business Academy, and worked in the office of the family business, Sirianni Motors, in Olean.
Jim was then drafted in the U.S. Army. Though at the end of World War II, Jim was proud to serve his country, albeit not overseas like his brothers, Dan, Al and Bill. The brother's parents proudly displayed four stars on the door of their home, signifying the patriotism of the Sirianni servicemen.
Jim worked in management for Fibercel Corporation, in Portville, and later in sales, for WHDL in Olean, prior to his retirement.
Family was of greatest importance to Jim, and so many wonderful joys were experienced, over the years. Whether traveling with his immediate family; or trips with his brother Bill and his family; or a four-brother's-vacation to Italy or Washington, D.C., for Jim, it was all about family.
In addition to his wife of 68 years, Jim leaves a legacy of love to four children, Kathleen (Hugh) Paul of Allegany, David (Lorraine) Sirianni, James (Aileen) Sirianni Jr. and John (Divina) Sirianni, all of Cuba; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four brothers, Ralph, Al, Dan and Bill; and a sister, Sara.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (Aug. 23, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 24, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Memorials if desired, may be made to a .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 21, 2019