SAN ANTONIO, Texas - James J. Van Buskirk, 91, of San Antonio, and formerly of Andover, N.Y., left this world peacefully, to be with his Lord, on Aug. 11, 2020.
Born on Feb. 11, 1929, in Caneadea, N.Y., the youngest son of James and Josephine Patterson Van Buskirk.
Jim attended Belfast Central School, and after high school, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy, from 1947 to 1953, and was a veteran of the Korean conflict.
After discharge from the Navy, Jim began his career as an employee of New York state, in Letchworth State Park (N.Y.), where he served as a stone mason and emergency response member for 25-plus years.
Jim was part of the team that constructed and maintained many of the stone structures at Letchworth. and he was an integral factor in the rescue and recovery of numerous individuals, who suffered accidents in the gorge.
Jim enjoyed fishing and hunting. He spent many summer evenings on Conesus Lake fishing with his sons. He would take time off in the middle of winter just to ice fish on Conesus Lake and would fabricate his own lures and flies.
He loved to attend his son's sporting events, and would serve on the ambulance squad, for those events. He was an avid bowler and gardener, and loved woodworking and ceramics. He would spend time with his sons creating projects.
He served as a member of the ambulance squad for Mt. Morris, N.Y. He was a member of the Mt. Morris chapter of the Knights of Columbus and was active with the Boy Scouts of America.
Jim was a devote Catholic and a member of St. Patrick's Church of Mt. Morris and St. Patrick's of Belfast, N.Y.
He is survived by sister, Lorma Harrington of Angelica, N.Y.; sons, James (Ann) Van Buskirk of Ithaca, N.Y., Michael (Kelly) Van Buskirk of Portville, N.Y. and Thomas (Phyllis) Van Buskirk of San Antonio, Texas; grandsons, Cody, Joshua, Michael, Daniel, Brenton Wittenburg, Blaine and Jacob; granddaughter, Lilly; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother, Josephine Poore in 1978; father, James Blaine Van Buskirk in 1964; and brothers, Charles in 1962 and Hugh in 2004.
Jim was a resident at Brookdale, Hollywood Park, for several years. The family would like to thank the staff for their friendship and the great care given to him.
A rosary will be recited at 10:45 a.m. CST on Friday (Sept. 4, 2020) at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church of San Antonio. Committal services will follow at 11:30 a.m. CST at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. CST at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1602 Thousand Oaks Dr., San Antonio, TX 78232.
For those who would like to view the livestream of the rosary and committal service, please visit facebook.com/StMarkEvangelistSA/videos/.
The livestream of the interment at Fort Sam Houston may be at admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_9438.