SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - James K. "Jim" Salada, 64, of Shinglehouse, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) in UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Born on Monday, Sept. 26, 1955, in Erie, he was a son of James L. and Margaret Sulin Salada.
Jim was a graduate of Oswayo Valley High School, Shinglehouse, Class of 1974 and a graduate of Jamestown Community College, Olean, N.Y. He was employed for over 20 years as a mechanical engineer at the former Olean American Tile in Olean, until the plant closed. Then, for a short period of time, he was employed by Dresser Rand in Olean, N.Y. until moving to Goose Creek, S.C. to accept a position with Bosch Automotive in Charleston, S.C. as a logistics engineer. Jim returned to his beloved home in Shinglehouse after retiring in 2019.
Jim was a member of Grace Bible Independent Bible Church in Shinglehouse. He loved to fish, both fresh and salt water. An avid traveler in his younger years, he traveled to Egypt on an archaeological dig. His greatest love was his family and the family farm, "Salada Farms," in Shinglehouse.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother of Shinglehouse; his daughter, Megan M. (Jeremy) Taylor of East Amherst, N.Y.; a grandson, McCarrick John Taylor; two brothers, Bradley W. "Brad" (Amy Chappell) Salada and Allen A. (Amber) Salada, both of Shinglehouse; three sisters, Gloria Jean (Robert) Boozer of Cochranton; Patricia Ann Salada of Bowman, S.C., and Terrie Lynn (Dave) Sliwinski of Stoneboro; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and a host of friends.
Jim was predeceased by his father.
Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Thomas Isaacson, pastor of Grace Bible Independent Baptist Church and the Rev. Roger N. Hain, pastor emeritus, officiating. Burial will be in East Sharon Cemetery, Shinglehouse.
Memorials in Jim's name may be made to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 475, Shinglehouse, PA 16748; the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748; Grace Bible Independent Baptist Church, 392 Coon Crossing Road, Shinglehouse, PA 16748; or Hebron Union Church Christian School, 1149 SR 44N, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Jim's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Jim, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 24, 2020