ALLEGANY - James L. Hoffman, 83, of 3095 Smith Hollow Road, passed away peacefully Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) in the loving presence of his wife and family.
Born May 19, 1937, in Olean, he was the son of Albert and Rhea Thorn Hoffman. On May 7, 1960, at the former Sacred Heart Church in Portville, he married Sylvia M. Peasley, who survives.
Jim attended Olean High School, and soon after joined the U.S. Army, where he served in Germany during the Korean War. Jim was an outstanding athlete and his talent was noticed by Army personnel. During part of his enlistment time, he was stationed at West Point where he proudly played football on the team's practice squad.
He was a member of the Teamster's Union during his whole career and began delivering bulk mail for the former Hazard Truck Lines in Portville that sub-contracted with the U.S. Post Office. Most of his career was with Allegany Beverage Co., where he delivered to area businesses for many years, and for which he served as a union steward, prior to his retirement. While at Allegany Beverage, he also worked part time for St. Bonaventure University security offices.
Jim was a member of the Eagle's Club in Olean and the Allegany American Legion. While still working, he was active with the Teamster's United Rank and File.
Most of all, especially in retirement, he loved being at home, enjoying country life, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren, whom he adored.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Sylvia, to whom he was married for 60 years; one son, Robert (Gina Coletti) Hoffman of Olean; one daughter, Lori Hoffman of Orchard Park; grandchildren, Jessica Shaffer, Michael (Lisa) Grimes, Cara (Jamie) Grimes-Reagan, Bradley Witter, Kaytie (John) Bennett, Kyle (Shauna) Hoffman, Nolan (Abby Hill) Hoffman and Beth (Brian) Buzzendore; five great-grandchildren, Luke, Turner, Claire, Johnathon and Brady; one sister, Beverly (Walter) Barton of Zephyr Hills, Fla.; one brother, Richard Hoffman of Pompano Beach, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Lynn M. Witter on Aug. 23, 2006; three brothers, Albert Hoffman, William Hoffman and John Hoffman; and six sisters, Virginia Hegedus, Eleanor Kolasinski, Alberta Keefe, Rhea Scicchitano, Wilma Kennedy and Dorothy Kincaid.
The family will be present to receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) in the funeral home. Rev. Pat Melfi, pastor of St. John's Church in Olean, will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The use of a mask will be required while visiting at the funeral home.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Homecare and Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.
