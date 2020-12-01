ALLEGANY - James L Rockey, or "Rockey", as he was known to all his friends and family, passed Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at home, after COPD and a long illness.
He was born April 23, 1932, in Carlisle, Pa., and was raised from a young age by foster parents, the late Harry and Helen Heishman. On May 2, 1953, at the First Baptist Church in Olean, he married Elaine M. Fie, who predeceased him on Jan. 8, 2020.
Rockey was always there if any family or friend needed anything at any time.
At the age of 17, Rockey left high school to enlist in the U.S. Army, where he served in the 7th Infantry Division, from 1949 to 1952. In November and December of 1950, he fought in North Korea near the Manchurian border and was a survivor of the infamous Battle of Chosin Reservoir.
Wounded, he recovered for six months in Valley Forge Hospital. He was discharged as a corporal from Fort Dix, N.J., and was awarded a Combat Infantry Badge; the Korean Service Medal with two bronze stars; the ROK President Unit Citation; and the Purple Heart.
After retirement he enjoyed "Chosin Few" reunions, and even returned to Korea with fellow survivors on the 50th anniversary.
After the war, Rockey settled in Olean and began work at the former LeValley-McCleod Plumbing and Heating Supply Co. for many years. He then became an apprentice plumber, for Local 22 in Buffalo, where he was recognized with a 50-year award pin.
He was a plumber with Clarks Plumbing, before traveling around the country, working at nuclear power plants and refineries.
A member of the First Baptist Church for over 65 years, he served as a deacon, a trustee and an usher.
Everyone will remember him as being dedicated to his family and his country. As an active member of the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892, he was a past commander and trustee, and served as chaplain of the Honor Guard. He was a lifetime member of the Cuba VFW Post 2721, the DAV and the Purple Heart Club.
He loved traveling with the family, but was especially fond of his yearly fishing trips with his buddy, Mel.
He is survived by, and will be missed terribly by, his three daughters, Karen Morin of Los Angeles, Calif., and Lori (Jeffery) Holmes and Gayle Rockey, both of Allegany; grandchildren, Nicholas (Kelly) Morin, Casey (Ari) Morin and Marisa Morin, all of Los Angeles, Dr. Timothy (Amanda) Fortuna of Roanoke, Va. and Brian (Kara) Fortuna, both of Allegany, Marcie (Eli) Rust of Great Valley and Bradley Peterson of North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Max and Aiden Morin, Miles Morin, James and Elizabeth Fortuna, Sofia and Payton Fortuna, Cheyenne, Abigail and Theron Rust, and Emily and Lina Neubauer; a twin sister, Janet (John) Watson of Carlisle, Pa.; two foster siblings, Donald Heishman and Twyla (Pete) Kaufman, both of Carlisle; a very special cousin, James (Pat) Clouse of Carlisle; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Elaine, he was predeceased by a sister, Grace Springer; and a granddaughter, Lynn Neubauer.
The family is extremely grateful to Rockey's extensive community of friends, Dave Barton, and Shannon and the Legion buddies.
A thank you to Ed and his boys for clams, and everything else he needed, Kathy Ellis and the Howard Family, and so many more too numerous to name, who made every effort to stop by, bring useful items, and be there for him and his family during his illness.
The caregivers always made his life comfortable, and helped make sure the front yard had flowers that made him proud, and his holiday lights brought him and many others cheer.
Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean.
Unfortunately, due to pandemic restrictions, the use of the First Baptist Church of Olean is not available for use. In Christian love, the American Legion will serve as the location for his public funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 2, 2020). Rev. Millard Cook will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount View Cemetery, Veterans Field of Honor. Military honors will be accorded by members of the Allegany American Legion Ritual Team.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Allegany American Legion, Charles Harbel Post 892, 4350 Route 417, Allegany, NY 14706.
