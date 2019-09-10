|
YARMOUTH, Maine - James Lloyd Swarthout, 89, most recently of Yarmouth, Maine, on Sept. 4, 2019, of natural causes.
Jim was born on Sept. 24, 1929, in Scio, N.Y., son of Lloyd and Margaret Link Swarthout.
Jim was a life-long resident of Wellsville, N.Y., until 2016, when he moved to Maine, to be closer to family members.
He graduated from Allentown High School in 1948, and worked the oil fields of Allentown, with his father ,and did road construction and roofing, prior to being drafted into the Army.
Jim was a proud Army veteran, who served for two, years during the Korean War – one year on the front lines, with the U.S. Army Signal Corp-Communications, attached to the 9th Corp. In addition, he enlisted in the Wellsville Army Reserve for two years, in the 1970's, with the 98th Division.
After returning from his enlistment, he married the love of his life, Wilma Whitney Swarthout. Together they lovingly built a home, on Fairview Avenue, in Wellsville, and throughout their 59 years of marriage, welcomed many family, friends and neighbors there.
Jim was a proud family man through and through, as well as a hands-on carpenter; mechanic; machinist; and jack-of-all-trades. He helped build, or rebuild, many homes of family members and friends, in the Wellsville area.
After returning to Wellsville from his Army service he went to work for Air Preheater Company, first in maintenance then as a drill press operator. He retired in 1991, with over 42 years of employment.
Jim was also a volunteer, for the McEwen Hose Company, for 62 years, having joined in February, 1954. True to his character, he always wanted to help others, and was able to accomplish that desire, by serving the people of Wellsville. Some of the offices he held in the fire department were chairman of the 100th Anniversary Committee; McEwen Company president; as well as captain of the McEwen's.
Jim is survived by his only child, Wendy (Swarthout) Barrett; and son-in-law Jeff.
He was predeceased by his wife, Wilma; as well as his parents; sisters, June (Swarthout) Gensamer and Doris (Swarthout) Mallory; brothers-in-law, Floyd Mallory and Richard Gensamer; sisters-in-law, Gayle (Whitney) Schober and Reba (Whitney) (Frosini) Vassello; brother-in-law, Jim Schober; many nieces and nephews; and other extended family members, will miss his gentle and calm demeanor, willingness to attend any social gathering or party, and his infectious chuckle.
Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (Sept. 13, 2019) at J.W. Embser Funeral Home, in Wellsville. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at the funeral home, and will conclude with burial, at Woodlawn Cemetery, immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, Jim and his family request that donations be made to the Wellsville Fire Department or the SPCA Serving Allegany County, in Belmont.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 10, 2019