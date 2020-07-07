CUBA - James "Bones" M. DeArmitt, 61, passed away on Saturday (July 4, 2020) after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather.
James was born Aug. 31, 1958, in Olean, and was the son of Donald and Margaret Kreydt DeArmitt, who predeceased him. On Nov. 19 1988, he married his loving wife, Maureen Dunn, of Olean.
James was a hard worker, and had many jobs during his life. He worked for Conap Inc.; Stroehmann Brothers; Cutco Inc.; and Cytec Industries, while following his dreams and working as a full time contractor.
He was a self-taught jack of all trades. His outstanding skills as an electrician, plumber and mason were nothing compared to his phenomenal artistry as a carpenter, specializing in kitchen cabinetry. In 2016 he opened Lone Oak Outfitters, where he could sell guns, ammo and trapping supplies, while also educating and telling stories of hunting and trapping with his loyal customers.
James was known for having a kind and generous heart and a sense of humor that could light up any room. His love for the outdoors included trapping, hunting and using his collection of Oliver tractors for wildlife food plots on his property.
He was heavily involved with local youth, and would call in turkey during the spring and summer youth hunts, as well as teach many local youth about trapping.
James is survived by his wife of 32 years, Maureen; their three wonderful children, Kellie (Jason) Walsh of Depew, Ryan (Christy) DeArmitt of Little Genesee and Ashlie DeArmitt of Clarksville; eight grandchildren, Kailyn, Dante, Noah, Nyla, Delanie, Annabel, Seth and Zoey; a great-grandchild, Jase; a brother, Donald (Susan) DeArmitt; three sisters, Mary Margaret (Charlie) Cornish, Catherine (Roger) Howard and Ann (Robert) Kosciol; and 26 nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020 at the DeArmitt property, at 2333 Route 305, Cuba, NY 14727.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Roswell Cancer Institute Melanoma Research Foundation at http://give.roswellpark.org/goto/jamesdearmitt.