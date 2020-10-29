1/1
James M. Fitzpatrick
1951 - 2020
GREAT VALLEY - Mr. James M. Fitzpatrick, 69, of Great Valley, died Monday (Oct. 26, 2020) at Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, following a long illness.

Born Jan. 3, 1951, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late William C. and Barbara A. Memmott Fitzpatrick. He was married June 23, 1973, in Ellicottville, to the former Gay Norton, who survives.

He was a graduate of Ellicottville High School, Class of 1969.

Mr. Fitzpatrick had been employed as the chief operating officer with the former Signore Inc./American Locker Corp., Ellicottville, for over 25 years, retiring in 2001.

He was a member of the Holy Name of Mary RC Church, serving as an usher for over 40 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed raising and racing carrier pigeons and had an interest in gemology and music. Jim was an inventor who developed a patented product and one of his inventions was featured in the Sharper Image catalog. He will be remembered for taking care of or checking in on older friends and family, assisting them in their needs.

Surviving besides his wife are two daughters, Shannon (Blair) Fitzpatrick-Wood of Great Valley and Jamie (Michael) Fitzpatrick-Halpainy of Allegany; five grandsons, Bryce Wood and Skye Wood, both of Great Valley, Kallen Halpainy, Rhys Halpainy and Elliott Halpainy, all of Allegany; a brother, Thomas (Karen) Fitzpatrick of Great Valley; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
