LITTLE GENESEE - James M. Palidar, 22, of 8891 Route 417, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 26, 2019) as a result of injuries, sustained in an automobile accident.



James was born on March 7, 1996, in Wellsville, the youngest of three children born to Carol Palidar of Little Genesee, and the only son of George Rought, of Olean. Carol's second child, Joseph Goodliff, died in a similar car accident in 2007, leaving her only a surviving daughter, Christy; his fiancé Kelsey; and all family members, grieving heavily again for their devastating loss.



James was a 2014 graduate of Bolivar-Richburg Central School, and for all of his junior high and high school years, was a multi-sport athlete. He proudly played in the Big 30 All-Star football game. He also had natural musical talent and played the euphonium, a brass instrument, in both all-county and all-state competition.



In 2016 he received a degree in heavy equipment/diesel tech from Alfred Tech, and was employed by the Local #158 Operator's Union, out of Rochester.



He was a true outdoorsman and had a passion for hunting and fishing from a young age. He also loved the speed-sport of 4-wheeling, and riding snowmobiles and dirt bikes.



In August of this year he planned to marry his fiancé and best friend, Kelsey, whom he nicknamed his "Boo Berry." Many who knew him well, would often hear him speak out his favorite expression "Yee Yee!" He and Kelsey recently made a new home together in Little Genesee, complete with his dog, Ralph, and their cat, "Titty."



He leaves behind a loving family including his fiancé, Kelsey Ellis; his mother, Carol Palidar of Little Genesee; a sister, Christy (Ryan) DeArmitt of Little Genesee; a niece, Annabel Young of Bolivar; and a nephew, Seth Baker of Little Genesee; his maternal grandmother, Loretta (Barton) Landon of Clarksville, Va.; his father, George (Margie) Rought of Olean; his paternal grandmother, Loretta Trzepkowski of West Clarksville; several aunts, uncles and cousins; two step-sisters, Kelly (Brandon) Edwards of Cheektowaga and Sherry (Duane Hepfer) DeYoe of Portville; and a step-brother, Jason (Molly) DeYoe of Olean.



He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph in 2007; and his paternal step-grandfather, Ray Trzepkowski.



The family will be present to receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. today (March 1, 2019) at Faith Bible Church, 8137 Main St, Little Genesee. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (March 2, 2019) at the church. Pastor Ben Ramirez, and Pastor Sean Obergfell, will co-officiate. Burial will follow in Bowler Memorial Cemetery, Little Genesee.



Memorials, if desired, may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



The Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home in Olean is in charge of arrangements.



oleanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 1, 2019

