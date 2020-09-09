CUBA - James McCarthy, lifelong resident of Haskell Road, Cuba, passed away Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, after a lengthy illness.



Born Sept. 9, 1932, in Cuba, he was a son of James and Hazel Brown McCarthy.



He attended the German Town Country School and later graduated from Cuba Central School, where he earned a football letter and red sweater.



Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956. He then worked for Dresser Rand industries as a machine operator for 47 years before retiring in 1999.



He enjoyed farming; working his land and many wood lots; visiting Amish, Irish, German and Polish cultural events; and various types of cuisine. He liked attending the Highland Scottish games, steam engine shows and auctions. What he enjoyed most was visiting with friends and family and was kind to many. He will be greatly missed and respectfully remembered by those who knew him.



He is survived by his sister, Charlotte ( Bud ) Johnson of Washington; a brother-in-law, Preston Lucas of Wellsville; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends, Jamie Graham of Olean, Cheryl Kawka of West Seneca, Jeff Drew of Cuba and John Ash of Olean.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Jack McCarthy of Cuba and Michael McCarthy of Olean; and three sisters, Marion Lucas of Wellsville, Alice Harmelink of Sherman and Nancy McCarthy of Rochester.



There will be no visitation or funeral services. Burial will be in Cuba Cemetery, Cuba.



In honor and memory of James McCarthy, memorials may be made to Allegany County Cancer Services, c/o Lori Ballengee, 100 S. Highland Ave., Wellsville, NY 14895.



Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba.

