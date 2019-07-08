James P. Hillyard Jr. (1970 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James P. Hillyard Jr..
Service Information
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY
14735
(585)-567-2206
Obituary
Send Flowers

RUSHFORD - James P. Hillyard Jr., of 9063 W. Branch Road, died Thursday (July 4, 2019) in his home.

He was born April 11, 1970, in Buffalo, a son of James and the late Carlene Stanton Hillyard Sr.

James enjoyed listening to music; attending concerts; and loved to golf.

Surviving in addition to his father, is a daughter, Raven Hillyard; a sister, Karen Hillyard; two brothers, John and Joe Hillyard; and several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.

Online condolences can be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.