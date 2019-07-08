RUSHFORD - James P. Hillyard Jr., of 9063 W. Branch Road, died Thursday (July 4, 2019) in his home.
He was born April 11, 1970, in Buffalo, a son of James and the late Carlene Stanton Hillyard Sr.
James enjoyed listening to music; attending concerts; and loved to golf.
Surviving in addition to his father, is a daughter, Raven Hillyard; a sister, Karen Hillyard; two brothers, John and Joe Hillyard; and several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Online condolences can be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 8, 2019