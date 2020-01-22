|
|
James P. Van Dixon, loving husband and father
OLEAN - James P. Van Dixon passed away peacefully Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020) at his home.
Born July 23, 1935, in Olean, he was the son of Donald and Anna Wood Van Dixon. On Feb. 12, 1994, in Olean, he married Linda Grantier, who predeceased him Jan. 4, 2016.
Mr. Van Dixon was a 1953 graduate of Allegany High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from 1958 to 1960, where he was stationed in Germany. He then went on to work for UPS, where he retired in 1994 after 27 years.
He was a 4th degree knight for the Knights of Columbus. After his retirement he went on to fulfill his dream and lived on Lake Gaston in North Carolina. He enjoyed being outdoors, being on the lake, fishing, telling stories, going to The Burton and most importantly being with his family.
Although he will be greatly he missed, he is exactly where he wants to be with his beloved Linda.
Surviving are five children, Karen (Bruce) Van Dixon Peterson, Tina Van Dixon Hamilton, Kim (Scott) Van Dixon Odle, Niki Van Dixon Moronta and Don Van Dixon; five grandchildren, Brittni Swetland, JR Moronta, Kori (Taylor) Hamilton Page, Katie Hamilton and Daniel Hamilton; two great-grandchildren, Joey Monachino and Vinny Monachino; three stepsons, Robert Cenni, Joseph Cenni and John Cenni; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Theodore and Marvin Van Dixon; and one sister, Donna Macauley.
At Mr. Van Dixon's request, his body has been donated to the University of Buffalo Medical School. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorials if desired may be made to the .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 22, 2020