ELDRED, Pa. - James R. Cummings, 84, a lifelong resident of Eldred, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y.



Born Nov. 29, 1934, in Olean, he was the son of Vern and Florence Gaspar Cummings. On Aug. 1, 1964, in Shinglehouse, he married Gail M. Jandrew, who survives.



James was employed by Dresser-Rand in Olean, retiring as manager of marketing in 1994 after 42 years of service.



He was a life member of The Northern Star Lodge 555 F. & A.M.



An avid woodworker, James spent most of his retirement years pursuing this hobby. He also was passionate about renovating a barn on his property. He had a great love of music and played the trumpet. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. For the past several years, he spent his winters in The Villages, Fla.



Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters and a son, Melissa L. Cummings of Chesapeake, Va., Rebecca A. (Scott) Brabon of Allegany, N.Y., and Bradley J. (Tonya) Cummings of Berea, Ky.; three granddaughters, Jordan and Alexandra Brabon and Lillian Cummings; a brother, Allan (Julia) Cummings of Beavercreek, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by a sister, Carol Ball.



In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dresser-Rand Scholarship Program at Dresser Rand Local Employees Association, Attention: Cassie Dick, 500 Paul Clark Drive, Olean, NY 14760; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



James' family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner, of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.



