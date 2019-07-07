Celebration of life slated July 13, 2019
ELDRED, Pa. - Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation for James R. Cummings, 84, a lifelong resident of Eldred, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday (July 13, 2019) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse, where a celebration of his life will follow at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Preston L. Hutchins, Jr., pastor of the Shinglehouse United Methodist Church, will officiate.
Members of the Potter County Honor Guard will accord military honors at the funeral home after the celebration.
James passed away on March 9, 2019.
His family entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
