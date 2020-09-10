1/1
James R. Mathieson
PORTVILLE - James R. Mathieson, of Heartwood Lane, Portville, passed away Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a lengthy illness.

Born March 14, 1947, in Summerhill, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert and Helen McDonald Mathieson. In 1970, he married Jeanne Kirby, who survives.

Jim received his bachelor's degree from St. Francis University and his master's degree from St. Bonaventure University. He worked for many years as a science teacher for Portville Central School.

He was a longtime member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and also attended St. Bonaventure Church.

In his free time, Jim enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his grandchildren and meeting his retired buddies at Tim Horton's for coffee.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Lee (Jen) Mathieson of Allegany and Kira Mathieson of Bridgeport; two grandchildren, Colin and Malia Fowler of Bridgeport; three siblings, Cathy (Dennis) Eschrich of Summerhill, Pa., Rick (Johnette) Mathieson of Jennerstown, Pa. and Ray (Carri) Mathieson of South Fork., Pa.; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Ruca.

At Jim's request there will be no public services. A private memorial service will be held at a later date, and at the convenience of the family.

Memorials if desired may be made to the Olean General Hospital Foundation, 515 Main St., Olean; or to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.guentherfh.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
