TONAWANDA - James T. "Jim" Berger, 93, of Tonawanda, a former resident of Oswayo, Pa., passed away at the home of his daughter in Tonawanda Tuesday (April 23, 2019), after a short illness.
Born Saturday, April 10, 1926, in Buffalo, he was a son of George and Gertrude Regan Berger. On May 25, 1957, in Harveys Lake, Pa., he married Arlene E. Coole, who passed away Aug. 18, 2017.
Jim was a graduate of Lafayette High School in Buffalo, and a graduate of Canisius College with a degree in business. Jim honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War.
For over 30 years, Jim was employed by M & T Bank in Buffalo, retiring in the late 1980s.
While living in Oswayo, Jim served on the Oswayo Borough Council for several years.
Catholic by faith, Jim attended mass at St. Eulalia Catholic Church in Coudersport, Pa., where he served as a Eucharist minister and also served communion to the parishioners at Sweden Valley Manor in Coudersport. He also attended mass at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Shinglehouse, Pa.
Jim was an avid boater and belonged to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Buffalo. He enjoyed fishing. His greatest love was his family.
Left to cherish his memory are a son, Kurt J. (Wendy) Berger of Shinglehouse; a daughter, Gretchen A. (James) Carney of Tonawanda; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was predeceased by a sister, Margaret Berger.
Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. today (April 25, 2019) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union St., Shinglehouse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Friday (April 26, 2019) at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Shinglehouse, with the Rev. Thomas Brown, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Rathbone Cemetery, Coneville, Pa. Members of the Potter County Honor Guard will accord military honors on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY 14227-1480.
Jim's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 25, 2019