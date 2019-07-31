|
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Father James Toal, OFM, 87, a professed Franciscan for 65 years and a former executive vice president of St. Bonaventure University, died on July 24 at Bon Secours Maria Manor.
Born June 7, 1932, in Astoria, Queens, N.Y., to John and Catherine Whyte Toal, Father Toal attended St. Francis Prep School in Brooklyn, N.Y., and St. Francis College in New York City, where he earned a bachelor's degree in English with minors in French and history. He also held a master's in English from St. John's University, and a Ph.D. in college administration and supervision from Fordham University. He studied theology at Boston Theological Institute, Harvard Divinity School and the Weston School of Theology in Boston.
He was a member of the Franciscan Brothers of Brooklyn, a Third Order Regular community, from 1952 to 1973, where he was known as Brother Fabian Toal, OSF.
He was received into the Order of Friars Minor on Sept. 14, 1973 at Holy Cross Church in the Bronx and made his profession on Sept. 17, 1974, at Holy Cross Church. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Lawrence Graziano on Dec. 6, 1975, in New York City.
Toal spent roughly four decades in educational administration, with positions in leadership at three Franciscan colleges. Before joining the Order of Friars Minor, he served as principal of St. Francis Prep School and Bishop Ford High School, both in Brooklyn.
After his ordination, he served at St. Bonaventure University from 1976 to 1983, where he was executive vice president. In 1983, he was named president of Quincy University, the Franciscan university in Quincy, Ill., affiliated with Sacred Heart Province, where he served as president for 14 years. He was a tenured professor at St. Bonaventure and Quincy universities.
In 1997, Father Toal was assigned to Siena College, Loudonville, N.Y., where he served as vice president and then as special assistant to the president. In 2008, he was assigned to St. Anthony Friary in St. Petersburg where he served as guardian until 2014.
He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Dircks of Huntington, N.Y.; and a brother, Lawrence Toal of New York City.
Funeral services were Monday in St. Petersburg, with burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater.
Memorial donations may be sent to Franciscan Friars - Holy Name Province, 144 W. 32nd St., New York, N.Y., 10001-3202.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 31, 2019