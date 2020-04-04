Home

W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY 14009
(585) 492-2890
James V. McElheny


1941 - 2020
James V. McElheny Obituary
SANDUSKY - James V. McElheny, of Eagle Street, Sandusky, died Thursday (April 2, 2020) in Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home, Springville, at the age of 78.

He was born July 7, 1941, in Buffalo, a son of the late Leland and Shirley Merrill McElheny.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1965-67. He was a healthcare worker for HomeCare & Hospice, in Olean, and at the Cattaraugus County Home, in Machias.

He was a member of the Machias American Legion and was a dog lover.

He is survived by his siblings, Donald McElheny of Delevan, Janet Scott of Franklinville and Larry McElheny of Delevan; a brother-in-law, Carl Moudy of Delevan; a sister-in-law, Betty McElheny of Rochester; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Virginia Metzger, Diane Moudy, Patricia Galati, Phyllis Houck, Francis McElheny, Walter McElheny and Robert McElheny.

There are no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, with burial in Sandusky Cemetery.

Arrangements were completed by W. S. Davis Funeral Home Inc., 358 W. Main St., Arcade.

Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
