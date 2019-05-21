|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James V. Romanelli.
BRADFORD, Pa. - James V. Romanelli, 97, died at Bradford Regional Medical Center in Bradford on Sunday (May 19, 2019).
James was born Oct. 15, 1921, in Bradford, and attended Bradford Area High School, Class of 1941. He married Lois Botens, of Bradford, on May 22, 1948.
James joined the National Guard in his senior year, and was a member of Company K, when it was federalized for active duty in Feb. 1941. He was discharged from active duty in late 1945.
During his 34 years of service, including World War II and Korea, James served overseas for more than three years, and was awarded five campaign ribbons; Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. He distinguished himself on the battlefield, receiving the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart with Cluster, Combat Infantry Badge and the Presidential Unit Citation.
In 1947, he rejoined Company K, as a platoon sergeant, being commissioned a second lieutenant in 1948. He was recalled to active service, in 1950, during the Korean Conflict and was advanced to the rank of first lieutenant. He served two years in Germany, and once back home, returned to reorganize and command his reserve unit in 1953. James was promoted to lieutenant colonel in 1971.
During his time in the service he attended and graduated from the Officers Career Course at Fort Benning, Ga.; the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan.; and the Industrial College of Armed Forces in Washington, D.C. He retired from the reserves in 1981 as a lieutenant colonel.
James owned and operated the City Line Inn with his late wife, Lois, for 24 years.
James belonged to various organizations, such as the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department; VFW Post 212; American Legion Post 108; and the Bricklayers Union Local 9, Pittsburgh.
James enjoyed the outdoors. Gardening was his passion. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a big fan of the New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills.
Dear father of Linda (Chuck) Arnold of Maineville, Ohio, Margaret Romanelli of Rochester, N.Y., James M. Romanelli of Bradford and Susan Romanelli of St Augustine, Fla.; devoted grandfather of eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Holmes of Bradford and Rose LaFaro of Syracuse, N.Y.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Lois Botens Romanelli; his parents, Samuel and Margaret Romanelli; and two brothers, Patsy and Ralph Romanelli.
Mascho Funeral Home Inc., Bradford, will handle funeral arrangements. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (May 22, 2019). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (May 23, 2019) at St. Bernard Church, Bradford. Military honor guard with entombment at St. Bernard Cemetery mausoleum will immediately follow.
At the request of the family, donations may be made to the St. Bernard building fund, PO Box 2394, Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences can be expressed at maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 21, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|