James W. Armstrong
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLSVILLE - James W. Armstrong, 68, of 160 Seneca St., passed away Monday (May 11, 2020) shortly after arrival at Jones Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 7, 1951, in Wellsville, the son of the late Robert and Marjorie Ross Armstrong. He formerly resided at 108 Farnum St., and was raised by Don and Anna Armstrong.

Jim was a 1972 graduate of Wellsville High School. He was formerly employed by Dresser-Rand Corporation in Wellsville, the Wellsville Police Department and the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

He was a former member of the Wellsville F&AM Lodge 230 and the Wellsville Ambulance Corps. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and a social member of the Wellsville VFW Post 2530.

He is survived by two sons, James "Matthew" Armstrong and Brian Donald Armstrong, both of Wellsville; a stepson, Ryan Tripp of Rochester; a grandson; two sisters, Marjorie (Alan) Little of Wellsville and Joyce Derx of Andover; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased, in addition to his parents and step-parents, by three brothers, Roger, Brian and Donald Armstrong; and a sister, Dolores Armstrong.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
York's Corners Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
Uncle Jim- May you move freely, laugh loudly, and party proudly with your brothers now. You will be missed here, but our moments shared have become memories forever etched upon my heart. Love always, Christine
Christine Armstrong-Gabler
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved