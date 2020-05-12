WELLSVILLE - James W. Armstrong, 68, of 160 Seneca St., passed away Monday (May 11, 2020) shortly after arrival at Jones Memorial Hospital.



He was born July 7, 1951, in Wellsville, the son of the late Robert and Marjorie Ross Armstrong. He formerly resided at 108 Farnum St., and was raised by Don and Anna Armstrong.



Jim was a 1972 graduate of Wellsville High School. He was formerly employed by Dresser-Rand Corporation in Wellsville, the Wellsville Police Department and the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.



He was a former member of the Wellsville F&AM Lodge 230 and the Wellsville Ambulance Corps. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and a social member of the Wellsville VFW Post 2530.



He is survived by two sons, James "Matthew" Armstrong and Brian Donald Armstrong, both of Wellsville; a stepson, Ryan Tripp of Rochester; a grandson; two sisters, Marjorie (Alan) Little of Wellsville and Joyce Derx of Andover; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased, in addition to his parents and step-parents, by three brothers, Roger, Brian and Donald Armstrong; and a sister, Dolores Armstrong.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store