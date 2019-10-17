Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Lamphier Cemetery
Eldred, NY
James W. Green Sr.
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - James W. Green Sr., 82, formerly of Eldred, Pa., passed away July 23, 2019, in Cape Coral, following a brief illness.

James was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Air force.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth Hoke Green of Cape Coral; two sons, Jim (Tracey) Green Jr. of Cape Coral and David (Kathy) Green of Cocoa; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a brother, Wally (Judy) Green of Eldred.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at the Lamphier Cemetery in Eldred, with the Rev. Rick Price officiating. Full military honors will be presented by the Eldred American Legion Post 887 and the Eldred VFW Post 2092 burial troop.

Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
