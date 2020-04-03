|
GREAT VALLEY - James W. Morton, 88, silently enlisted in that long blue line of whose footsteps make no sound, on Thursday (April 2, 2020) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility.
He was born on June 20, 1931, in Ellicottville, son of the late William and Lucy Razey Morton. Jim married the former Leona Fay Smith, who predeceased him on July 30, 2017.
Mr. Morton previously was employed at Otis Steel, in Ellicottville, for 25 years, and afterwards worked for Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services, for 25 years.
Jim was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, having served in the Korean War, and continued his service in many veteran-related groups. He was a member of the Tin Can Sailor Association; life member of the Destroyer Escort Historical Society; president of the USS Weiss APD Association; past commander of Cattaraugus County; member of the First Baptist Church of Great Valley for many years; and a member of the Ellicottville American Legion, where he served on its color guard.
Jim was very passionate about NYS Boys State, for which he served as a board member for 52 years, as well as representing it as the Cattaraugus County chairman. He was also the Memorial Day speaker for services held in Ellicottville, Portville and East Otto through the years.
Jim had also attended the AL National Convention in 1960 in Miami; was the Chef de Gare of Voiture 219 for two years; had mowed Chamberlain Cemetery for 48 years; was a janitor at Ellicottville Central School and Holiday Valley; and served as an EMT for Great Valley/Ellicottville ambulance service for several years.
Mr. Morton is survived by six children, Douglas (Barbara) Morton of Yorktown Heights, Marcella (Kent) Richert of West Chicago, Ill., Darcella (David) Elliot of Portville, Holly Morton of Great Valley, James Morton of Danville, N.H. and Jeffrey John Earl (Rebecca) Morton of Spring Grove, Pa.; a sister, Judy (Monte) Winship of Little Valley; a sister-in-law, Frances Morton; 21 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and loving wife, he is predeceased by a brother, Dean Morton; a sister, Daphne Marsh; and grandson, Adam Elliott.
Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, private family viewing will be held, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Burial with military honors will be in Green Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Great Valley, the Ellicottville/Great Valley Ambulance Service or the Adam Elliott Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2020