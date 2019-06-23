Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. Thompson. View Sign Service Information Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-2200 Send Flowers Obituary





ALLEGANY - James W. Thompson, of 110 East Main St., Apartment 87, passed away Tuesday (June 18, 2019) at his home.



Jim was born Dec. 30, 1931, in Olean, New York, and was a son of James A. and Doris E. Shirley Thompson.



Jim was an Olean High School graduate.



He worked for a number of places in the area including the feed mill, the railroad, Vander Horst & Stroehmann Bakeries before becoming a carpenter. He owned and operated Thompson Home, where he built many homes in South Carolina. Jim was also known for driving a mini bus, where he would take handicap people to different places and appointments.



Jim served in the Army Reserve for a period of time.



He also enjoyed going to the Eagles Club, loved being outdoors, going on hikes, hanging out with his friends and reading. He particularly loved spending time with his children.



Jim is survived by three sons, Mark (Mary) Thompson, David (Karla) Thompson and James Thompson; four daughters, Cheryl (Terry) Thompson, Patricia (Ray) Ames, Anne (Jeffrey) Lochner and Kathleen (Chuck) Kwiatkowski; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three sisters, Patricia Wilkins, Carol Jordan and Susan Patterson; and one brother, Jerry Thompson.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Besok.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State Street, Olean.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State Street, Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com

Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 23, 2019

