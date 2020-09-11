1/1
Jamey L. Luce
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CATTARAUGUS - Jamey L. Luce, 44, of Cattaraugus, entered into rest Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020).

He was born Aug. 30, 1976, in Springville, to Reggie Luce and Karen Abbey.

Jamey loved his car, gourmet food, cooking, joking with his friends, driving to Philadelphia just to get a Philly cheesesteak, traveling, four-wheeling on his ATV, throwing parties and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Christie; his children, Hailee and Hannah Corben; his parents, Reggie Luce and Karen Abbey; his sister, Yvette (Tom Kehr) Briggs–Luce; his friend, Audrey Snow; his nephews, Sean and Hunter; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends may visit from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 13, 2020) at DiStasio Funeral Home Inc., 478 Route 83 at Balcom Corners, South Dayton, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14, 2020). Pursuant to the COVID-19 New York state guidelines, occupancy limitations will be observed. Face masks are required. Interment will be in Liberty Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cattaraugus Fireman's Club.

Online condolences may be made at www.distasiofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved