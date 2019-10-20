Home

Schindler Funeral Home
44 Center St
Gowanda, NY 14070
(716) 532-4200
Mass of Christian Burial
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
East Main Street
Gowanda, NY
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
East Main Street
Gowanda, NY
View Map
Jane B. Domagola


1936 - 2019
Jane B. Domagola Obituary
COLLINS - Jane B. Domagola, formerly of Collins, passed away Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at UPMC Regional Hospital, in Jamestown, surrounded by family.

Jane was born on April 14, 1936, in Gowanda, the daughter of Brownislaw and Mary Gominiak Sowinski. She was married to John J. Domagola, at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, in Gowanda, on May 3, 1958. They were married for 49 years, before his passing, in Nov. 2007.

Jane was a life-long member of the Gowanda/Collins community, having attended St Joseph's School and Gowanda Central School. She pursued further education at Bryant & Stratton Business Institute, and worked for a period of time at Gowanda Psychiatric Center.

Jane devoted her life to her family and her church. She and John raised their five children in Collins. She was continually volunteering at St Joseph's School; Cardinal Mindszenty High School; and St. Francis High School.

Jane was also an active member of the Altar & Rosary Society at St Joe's, and she found time to serve as the church secretary, followed by working at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, in Springville, in the admissions department, until her retirement.

Jane is survived by her four sons, Michael J. (Karen) Domagola of Naperville, Ill., James E. (Maura) Domagola of Lakewood, Paul J. Domagola (Terry) of Rochester and Joseph R. (Becki) Domagola of Syracuse; as well as 10 grandchildren.

Besides her husband John, Jane was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan A. Domagola who passed away in March 2008; a grandson, Andrew who passed in March 2007; her parents; and six siblings, brothers, Herman and Theodore Wolcz, and sisters, Veronica Lesefske, Florence Wolcz, Mary Voncina and Agnes Zynda.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Main Street, Gowanda, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment in the Holy Cross Cemetery will be private.

Arrangements are by the Schindler Funeral Home, 44 Center St., Gowanda.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Vincent de Paul Society at St Joseph's Church, Gowanda or the Andy Domagola Memorial Fund for Charitable Giving, c/o The Chicago Community Trust.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
