Service Information Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-2200 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 Funeral service 1:00 PM Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760

loving mother, grandmother and sister



OLEAN - Jane E. "Sally" Mazza, of 1501 Pleasant Street, formerly of Moulton Hill, Cuba, passed away Monday (June 24, 2019) at Absolut of Houghton.



Sally was born Aug. 9, 1942, in Coryville, Pa., and was a daughter of Francis Arthur and Jane Eileen Hardy Skiver.



She was formerly married to Sidney Monroe. On July 4, 1997, in Cuba, she married Robert H. Mazza, who predeceased her Jan. 16, 2004.



Sally was a 1958 graduate of Otto Eldred High School. She worked for a number of places in the area, including JC Penney Men's Department in Bradford for several years in the late 1970s and early 1980s, then Lucia's Restaurant, Friendly's Restaurant and then the Bon Ton, where she retired in about 2009.



Sally enjoyed boating, riding motor cycles, traveling and life on the mountain; but most of all, she truly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with all of them.



Sally is survived by four children, Bradley S. (Carla) Monroe of Olean, Christina (Ron Gay) Veno of Penn Yan, Susan L. (Larry Prunoske) Robinson of Geneva and Michael S. (Wendy) Monroe of Bradford, Pa.; five grandchildren, Amanda, Jeffrey, Colton, Jamie and Andrew; 17 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Gloria Flanders of Auburn, Karen (Frank) Coleman of Eldred, Pa. and Phillip (Lina) Skiver of Shinglehouse, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.



Along with her loving husband, Sally was predeceased by her parents; a grandson, Joseph Veno in May 2019; a great-granddaughter, Isabella Glenn in 2014; and two brothers, Francis and Eddie Skiver.



Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday (July 5, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State Street, Olean, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (July 6, 2019). The Rev. Adam D. Stein, Pastor of the Creekside Chapel, will officiate. Burial will be in the Limestone Cemetery.



Online condolences may be made at



In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to the Cuba Volunteer Fire Department, 51 East Main Street, Cuba, NY 14727.

