CLEARWATER, Fla. - "Ellie", 91, formerly of Friendship, N.Y., passed away on Thursday (Dec. 5, 2019) at Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, following a brief illness.
She was born May 3, 1928, to Asa Ray and Mabel Jane Smith-Haskell in Whitesville, N.Y., and graduated from Whitesville High School, in 1945.
Elouise was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Surviving are four children Conrad (Jody) Kruger of Hillsdale, N.Y., Wilma (Norman) Fleming of Warren, Pa., Kurt Kruger (Johanna) of Clearwater and Kris Kruger (Bonnie) of Odum, Ga.; a sister, Ms. Gertrude (Al) Arrom of Florida; stepsons, Jim (Debbie) Miller of California, Jeff (Val) Miller of Hawaii and Steve (Victoria) Miller of California; 11 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.
Ellie was predeceased by husband, August "Gus" Kruger in 1979; husband, Robert A. "Bob" Miller in 1997, both formerly of Friendship, N.Y.; a sister, Saloma "Sally" (Vern) Sullivan; two brothers, Thomas (Josephine) Haskell and Fay (Barbara) Haskell; and a grandson, Dustin Jae Fleming in 1988.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on July 24, 2020, in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship, with a Celebration of Life immediately following at the American Legion Post 1168, in Friendship.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 1168, Friendship, NY 14739.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 13, 2019