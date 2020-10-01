1/1
Jane M. Bailey
KENNEDY - Jane M. Bailey, 82, of Bowen Road, Kennedy, entered her eternal home on Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020) at home, with her family at her side, after an extended illness.

She was born April 9, 1938, in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Guy and Sarah Miller Russell.

She attended Wellsville Central School and retired from Cummins Engine in Ashville after 20 years of service. She had previously worked at Truck-Lite in Falconer.

Jane became a new born Christian in 1963. Along with her husband Douglas, she has spent the past 58 years serving the Lord in various ministries, where she shared her faith and was a testimony of faith with her works. Jane was a member of the First Baptist Church in Randolph and had many years ago started a senior citizens' group at Faith Bible Chapel in Randolph, known as YAH (Young at heart). She additionally taught Sunday school, led youth groups and senior citizen's groups over the years.

Jane loved photography and taking pictures, she also liked doing crafts and going to craft shows with her daughter, Barbara.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Douglas Leroy Bailey, whom she married Jan. 1, 1960, in the Little Valley Wesleyan Church; three daughters, Barbara (Rafael) Morales of Kennedy, Wendy Bailey of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Sarah (Gregory) Filegar of Cambridge, Md.; four sons, Douglas (Yolanda) Bailey Jr. of Randolph, Wayne (Ramona) Bailey of Sherman, Philip (Jennifer) Bailey of Bisco, N.C. and Ronald (Sherril) Bailey of Warwick, R.I.; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janet Scott of Texas.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harold, John, Sam, Clyde, David, Cecil and James; and sisters, Joanna Stone, Mary Chambers and Evelyn. Of the siblings, there were two sets of twins.

The family will receive relatives and friends with a walk through visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (Oct. 2, 2020) from the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph. Masks are required. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Sample Hill Cemetery in Randolph. The Rev. Allan Jones will officiate. A public memorial service for Jane will take place in the spring of 2021 and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in Jane's memory be sent to the First Baptist Church of Randolph, 39 Main St., Randolph, NY 14772.

To leave a condolence, log onto www.vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Van Rensselaer & Son Funeral Home
14 Church St
Randolph, NY 14772
(716) 358-5583
