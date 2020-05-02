Jane Marlene Gilbert
RUSHFORD - Jane Marlene Gilbert, of 8060 Sand Hill Road, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Tuesday (April 28, 2020) in her home.

She was born on Nov. 12, 1947, in Cuba, a daughter of the late Howard and Beulah Taylor Edwards. On Oct. 2, 1971, in Portville Baptist Church, she married Edward Gilbert, who survives.

Jane was always active in her church family, and loved teaching Sunday school classes and making meals for others. She invested her time in her family, always happy to lend a listening ear or to give an encouraging word to those she loved.

Jane was an active member of the Rushford Cynthian Club for many years.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are their children, David (Heather) Gilbert of West Virginia, Steven (Sarah) Gilbert of South Carolina, Kathy (Jeremy) Taylor of Michigan and Ryan (Amanda) Yanestsko of North Carolina; 12 grandchildren; her siblings, Dan Edwards of Cuba, Jerry (Lynda) Edwards of Portville, Harry (Bert) Edwards of Allegany, Deb (Ken) Reddick of North Carolina, Pat (Dan) Razey of Portville and Wayne (Tanya) Edwards of Cuba; and several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in White Cemetery, Rushford.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.

Memorials if desired, may be made to Rushford Free Library.

Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 2, 2020.
