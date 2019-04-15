Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane S. Carrow. View Sign

MT. JEWETT, Pa. - Jane S. Carrow, 68, of Mt. Jewett, passed away peacefully at UPMC Hamot in Erie, with her daughter, Leslie by her side, after a long illness and a broken heart.



She was the daughter of Russell S. and Marian Blair Swanson, born Dec. 28, 1950, with her twin sister, Julie. Jane and her siblings had a wonderful childhood full of loving memories on "the farm".



Jane graduated in 1968, from Smethport High School.



She went on to work various jobs including waitressing at Johnsons Diner, in Smethport, where she made many lasting friendships, and also W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Co., from 1989-2010, when she retired.



On August 22, 1998, Jane married the love of her life, Dale F. Carrow, at the Mt. Jewett United Methodist Church, in an unforgettable ceremony filled with love and happiness that everyone who attended experienced, and the streets of Mt. Jewett were lined with Harley Davidson motorcycles that perfect summer day. Jane and Dale were truly made for each other.



Jane loved everything about nature, and had a gift of growing the most beautiful flowers and plants,and also attracting many rare birds and wildlife at her home. Her love of animals and nature was only surpassed by her complete unconditional love for her family. She was the most wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her, and her life has left an imprint on all who encountered her.



She is survived by her loving daughter, Leslie Moffett of Olean, N.Y., stepdaughter, Nikki (Billy) Etter of Elizabethtown, Tenn.; twin sister and best friend, Julie Keyser of Mt. Jewett; brothers, Bradley (Betsy Olmstead) Swanson and Russell E. (Joni) Swanson of Kasson; special aunt and uncle, Adda and Dale Swanson of Kasson; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Danielson of Mt. Jewett. Jane also leaves a legacy with her granddaughter, Selena Clemons of Olean; and her grandsons, Parker and Elijah Dale Etter of Elizabethtown. She is survived by numerous cousins; nieces; and nephews who loved her very much; and also her beloved fur baby cat, PePe.



Welcoming her into Heaven are her parents, Russ and Marian; her oldest sister, Margaret "Peggy" Morris; her brother-in-law, Larry Keyser; and most importantly, her husband and soulmate, Dale Carrow, who she missed so very much, and was never the same after his passing, in Feb. 2017.



"The beauty of a life well lived never dies."



A celebration of life event will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family and will be announced in the papers as well as social media.



If you would like to honor Jane's memory, the family asks you to send any memorial donations to the McKean County SPCA, PO Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701; the Mt. Jewett American Legion; and/or the Mt. Jewett Ambulance Association.



10 East Main Street

Mount Jewett , PA 16740

