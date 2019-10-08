|
|
CANEADEA - Jane S. Uhle, 95, of 7316 County Road 46, passed away Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean.
Born March 23, 1924, in the Town of Riga, she was the daughter of John L. and Florence Wells Sackett. She was married to Otto Uhle.
Jane had grown up on a farm in Riga and attended the Riga School District, graduating in 1944. After high school, she attended college.
During WWII she was employed at a Rochester factory making ammunition for the war and later at Social Services in Monroe County as a caseworker.
She was a member of the Rochester Christian Scientist Church and the bird watching Audubon Society.
She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and traveling and her cat. She loved her family and spending time with them.
Surviving are a brother, John L. (Jean) Sackett of Byron; and several nieces and nephews, including Alexandra Spaulding of Wisconsin, Debra Miller of Freeville and Charles Sackett of Caneadea.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Janice Williams and Joan Spaulding
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service to be held at 2 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at the Treusdell Funeral Home in Belfast. Burial will be in Belcodia Cemetery in Riga.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 8, 2019