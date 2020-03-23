|
OLEAN - Janet Haskins passed away Friday (March 20, 2020) at her home.
Born Aug. 5, 1942, in Fort Knox, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Anthony J. "Tony" and Kay Andolina. On June 1, 1963, in Mt. Morris, she married Donald E. Haskins, who predeceased her on Feb. 11, 2020.
Janet was a graduate of Olean High School, and later worked for 20 years, for Cooper Power Systems, in Olean.
Janet was lovingly devoted to her husband, Don. Together, they had an adorable dog, Caesar. Don and Janet traveled all over the world together throughout their 56 years of marriage.
She enjoyed hosting Thanksgiving every year for her in-laws and nephews. She brought joy into the lives of everyone that knew her with her sharp wit and smile. Janet was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Linda (Robert) Sherwin of Hilton; two nephews, Robb (Melissa) Sherwin and Michael Sherwin; two cousins, Janeen Pellicano and Sandra Crooks of Pennsylvania; and her special friends, Dan and Criss Frost, Luann and Jeff Hensel, Lorna Thornberry, Leslie Wind and Mary and Tom Carls.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16 N., Olean, NY 14760.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 23, 2020