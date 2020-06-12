FRIENDSHIP - Janet M. Mahoney, of 4285 East Hill Road, passed away Sunday (June 7, 2020) at her home.
Janet was born May 23, 1952, in Buffalo, and was a daughter of William T. and Ann L. Ackerman Little. She was formerly married to Dan Mahoney Sr.
Janet was a 1970 graduate of Clarence High School. She was a 1974 graduate of Geneseo College with her bachelor's degree in education.
Janet taught at Tonawanda Elementary School, and kindergarten at Friendship Central School. Then she became a substitute teacher for many years. Janet also worked in the antique business with her mother for many years.
She was very active in the community, including sitting on the Friendship/Nile Pride Committee, running an afterschool program at Friendship Central School, sitting on the Friendship Library Board and overseeing a summer recreation program. Janet organized many community events, including the Cheese Fest, plant swaps and wreath sales to raise money for local businesses and the library.
Janet cared deeply for the kids in the community. She was quick to check in with them, offer them a hug or lend an ear for listening. Janet forged many close relationships that she held dear to her heart.
She enjoyed hunting, traveling, gardening and bird-watching. Janet loved nature, but she truly loved spending time with the children in her life. She was overjoyed with the birth of her only grandchild, Madyson.
Janet is survived by her son and the joy of her life, Shawn (Sara) Mahoney; her grandchild, Madyson; her sisters, Jenny (Tom) Vogel of California, Beth (Tim) Burdick of Richburg and Becky Webster of Friendship; her brothers, Jim (Dee) Little of Ohio and Dave (Lisa) Wereley of Ohio; eight nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.
Janet was predeceased by an infant daughter, Jean Mahoney; her mother, Ann Wereley; her father, William Little; a sister, Jeryl Stuck; and her ex-husband, Dan Mahoney Sr.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the future at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friendship Library, 44 W. Main St., Friendship, NY 14739.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Genesee Pkwy., Cuba.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.