ELDRED, Pa. - Janet M. Mostyn, of 219 Barden Brook Road, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2019) at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Janet was born on Oct. 4, 1935, in North Tonawanda, N.Y., and was a daughter of Joseph M. and Edna Regenscheid Goller. She married Robert J. Papp, who predeceased her on Dec. 5, 1973. On Oct. 20, 1990, she married her husband of 29 years, Kenneth E. Mostyn, who survives.
Janet worked at Holler Brothers Construction for many years. She then worked for Spaulding Fibre Company, and Elmlawn Cemetery, before moving to Pennsylvania. Janet lived in Tonawanda, N.Y., for many years, before moving to Pennsylvania, in 1976. She worked at the McKean County Courthouse for 18 years, where she served as the deputy controller and acting controller. Janet then worked part-time at Immanuel Christian Child Care, as a secretary/bookkeeper for, 7 1/2 years.
Janet was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tonawanda and Olean, N.Y.; treasurer for the Immanuel Lutheran Sunday School; Finance Committee member for the Immanuel Lutheran Church; a member and treasurer for the Smethport Area Women's Club (formerly known as the Business & Professional Women's Club); and a member of the Eldred Firemen's Auxiliary.
She was active in the Republican party and served as Republican committee woman for many years. Janet also served on the campaign committee for Martin Causer, state representative, and she belonged to the Republican Women's Club, in Smethport.
Along with her loving husband, Janet is survived by a daughter, Shelley LaRae (Kenneth) Hess; a son, Scott Robert Papp; a step-daughter, Karen Ann (Greg) Givan; a grandson, Kyle R. Hess; a granddaughter, Kelsey L. Hess; and two step-grandsons, Grayson and Kallen.
Janet was predeceased by her first husband; and her parents.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Dec. 2, 2019) at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 419 Laurens St., Olean. A committal service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday (Dec. 2, 2019) at the Elmlawn Cemetery, in Kenmore, N.Y.
Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Immanuel Christian Child Care, 419 Laurens St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 30, 2019